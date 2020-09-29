Bogg Boss 4 Telugu: Devi Nagavalli's elimination comes as a huge shock to everyone. Devi was a strong contestant in the Bigg Boss house who has been playing really well. But, her journey in Bigg Boss came to an end, in an unexpected manner. The reports reveal us that Devi Nagavalli's eviction has no connection with the number of votes received. There are a lot of rumors linked with her eviction from Bigg Boss house.

However, a section of people on social media is now demanding for Devi Nagavalli's return to Bigg Boss house. They are posting on social media the same and tagging Star MAA management as well. With Devi, the game surely turns out interesting and her exit is surely going to affect some TRP ratings too. Devi can be a strong competitor for winning Bigg Boss title and we have to see if she makes her entry again like Ali Reza and Shyamala in previous seasons.