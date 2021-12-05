Bigg Boss Telugu: Kajal is a sympathy gainer!

Kajal is one of the strong contestants in the Bigg Boss house right now. She is entertaining the viewers from the first week and her fan base is steadily growing. She is getting a maximum number of votes from the beginning.

However, she is a sympathy gainer and her best friend Maanas has said it in the house. During a game on Sunday, Nagarjuna asked Maanas who is the sympathy gainer in the house and Maanas took Kajal's name to which she was unhappy.

Immediately, Nagarjuna imitated Kajal and it made everyone split into laughs.

Maanas, Sunny and Kajal are playing as a group and they became good friends in the house. It could be hard for Kajal to take that statement and we have to see what she has to say about the same.