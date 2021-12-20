Bigg Boss Telugu: New Season in Two Months

Bigg Boss Telugu TV show's fifth season was concluded in a grand event last night. VJ Sunny emerged as the winner and Nagarjuna Akkineni has updated that the new season of Bigg Boss will arrive much earlier than expected time.

Going by the statement made by host Nagarjuna, the new season of the Bigg Boss TV show will go on air in the next two months.

Usually, it will take 8 months to start a new season of the TV show after the completion of one season. But, much to the surprise of everyone, the organizers are now planning to kick-start a new season in the first half of the new year.

As of now, there is no clarity about when the season will begin and for how many days will it run. More details are awaited.