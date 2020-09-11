Bigg Boss Telugu S4: Noel claims himself as Kattappa

Bigg Boss Telugu season 4: During the Tasmath Jagratha task, Bigg Boss asked all the housemates to reveal the name of Kattappa in the house. Later, Syed Ryan and Ariyana too enquired personally about who they think is Kattappa in the house. However, the task continues on Friday episode as well.

Interestingly, on Friday, the inmates were given stamps engraved with Kattappa. Each housemate had to print the same on the face of others about who they think is Kattappa.

Interestingly, a lot of people stamped on Noel's face but when his turn came, Noel emotionally revealed that he does not want to stamp anyone's face. In stead, he announced himself to be Kattappa. It is an emotional moment as everyone in the house were quite shocked by this. Since it has a connection with Luxury Budget Task, we have to see how things work out.