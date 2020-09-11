Bigg Boss Telugu S4: Second Stage of Luxury Budget Task Begins

Bigg Boss Telugu Season 4:The first stage of the Luxury Budget Task involved a painting competition in the house. The task did not work properly. Bigg Boss granted only 5000 points of the total 14000 points. Interestingly, the second stage of the Luxury Budget Task has got a lot of interesting elements involved.

According to the task, the inmates had to extract pulp from Tomatoes, and pack it in the bottles. It is an interesting task that involves physical strength. The housemates were divided into groups.

Yellow: Divi, Devi, Mehaboob

Green: Lasya, Akhil, Monal

Orange: Harika, Noel, Amma Rajasekhar

Blue: Sujatha, Kalyani, Abhijeet

Moderator is Suryakiran. Syed Ryan and Ariyana were the quality check supervisors. Gangavva was their assistant.

The task is still in progress.