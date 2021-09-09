Bigg Boss Telugu: Same old strategies generating boredom

Bigg Boss Telugu TV show is entertaining the audiences in its fifth season currently. Going by the latest buzz, the audiences are bored with the same old tasks from the organizers. There is no freshness in the tasks being brought in the house.



The Bigg Boss organizers are following a similar old pattern of creating a relationship between a male and a female contestant and then trying to put them in a spot by later bringing disputes between them.



The promos reveal the same strategy and it has to be changed. So far, nothing interesting or exciting has taken place in the Bigg Boss house and if the same continues, it will surely affect the viewership of the TV channel and the TV show.



There are 6 contestants in the nominations during the first week and there is absolutely nothing entertaining so far.

