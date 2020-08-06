Bigg Boss Telugu Season 4: No More Fights in the House!

Bigg Boss Telugu Season 4: Akkineni Nagarjuna is hosting the fourth season of the Bigg Boss TV show. The show will begin on the 30th of this month and the special promo of the show will be out soon. Interestingly, the show organizers decided to give tasks that come under social distancing norms. They want to avoid physical tasks completely.

With this, the fights will also come to a halt in the house. Usually, physical tasks become a big worry for the contestants as they create unnecessary ruckus in the house. With this move from the organizers, we can expect the same fun in different tasks. A special team is working on giving the tasks to the contestants.

More details on the show will come out soon.

