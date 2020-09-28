Bigg Boss Telugu Season 4: Devi Nagavalli's elimination shocks everyone!

Bigg Boss Telugu Season 4: Devi Nagavalli is one of the strong contestants in Bigg Boss house. Unfortunately, she came out of the house in the third week. Devi was one among the 7 contestants in the eliminations for the third week. Karate Kalyani nominated Devi directly when she was going out of the house.

The audiences, inmates and Devi herself did not expect that she would go out of the house. Devi was a strong contestant in the house and she always gave her best. But, many reasons played the spoilsport for her eviction. There are no proper elements that resulted in Devi's elimination but like we said, it is unfortunate.

Devi performed all the tasks successfully. She always followed the rules of the Bigg Boss house. She is always there to help others when in need. She did not fight with anyone and was never into heated arguments. But, as per Nagarjuna, Devi got the less votes in the third week which became a reason for her eviction.

Devi Nagavalli's eviction is indeed a big shock. However, everyone managed it well. Devi dropped a Bigg Bomb on Ariyana. It means that Ariyana will be in the safe zone for the next week and she will not get into the nominations.