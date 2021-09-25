Bigg Boss Telugu Season 5 Episode 19 Highlights

The episode started with Siri saying that she is missing Shannu and the reason why she is talking with others is only because he is not spending time with her. Shannu asks her to continue talking with other people. Siri says that it is all fake. The next morning starts with the housemates dancing for "Mudinepalli" song. Swetha said that she came to the kitchen to learn cooking but Nataraj master have already completed it. Shannu said he is just trying to complete his work beforehand.

Swetha said that she wanted to learn and Nataraj is not letting her. Maanas and Hamida are seen talking about Lahari. Maanas said that Lahari is being possessive of him and he has been trying to convey her the same. He said that when he was feeding Lahari, Hamida came and asked him to feed her. Maanas asked Lahari to go near Hamida so that he can feed both but Lahari was stubborn and said that she won, 't move and he also can not move without feeding her another roti.

Bigg Boss gives luxury budget task and the housemates have to throw balls to a velcro wall. Nataraj got hyper and claimed that some housemates doesn't have sense and talked about his profession. When Sunny asked who, Nataraj makes a fuss about it. Ravi and Sunny talks about Nataraj. Jassi also claims that he is acting weird. Siri says that it is his biggest flaw he feels like getting cornered all the time. Ravi said that he might be playing the sympathy card. Bigg Boss asked the housemates to pick a worst performer.

Jassi voted for Hamida. Maanas and voted Jassi. Shannu, Siri, Kajal, Nataraj, Sreeram and Hamida nominated Maanas. Viswa and Lahari picked Priya. Anne voted for Sunny. Swetha voted Nataraj. Sunny voted Shannu. Maanas becomes the worst performer and Bigg Boss sends him to Jail. Priyanka becomes dull and hugs him. Viswa and Swetha are seen talking that it is wrong to pick Maanas. Priyanka makes fun of Maanas saying who will feed Hamida now.

Later, Priyanka says that she can tie rakhi to Sriram but she cannot tie it to Maanas. Lobo requests Bigg Boss to let him sleep and slept. But the dogs start barking. When Jassi asked Lobo said that it is not him. Jassi goes infront of the camera and gets ready to take punishment. The housemates stop him and says that he has the right to make the housemates to listen to him. Suddenly a baby's cry will be heard and the housemates gets tensed. Bigg Boss sends a doll and says that the baby is a special task and the housemates should take care of the baby.

Bigg Boss plays the baby shower video of Nataraj's wife and also an audio message from her. Nataraj gets emotional. Siri and Kajal are seen talking and Siri says that she got disconnected with Jassi as he didn't gave the band neither to Shannu not to her. Hamida asks why she is unable to open up with Sreeram, the latter said that their relationship doesn't have a name and they are in a "could go somewhere" zone which is why they are like that.