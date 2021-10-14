Bigg Boss Telugu Season 5 Episode 38 Highlights

Bigg Boss Telugu Season 5: The episode started with Swetha reading the letter claiming that they got a superpower to take all the toys of the other team. Ravi announces the same and they will take the toys of the green team. Anne goes near and snatches a toy from Swetha and tears it. Swetha said that Anne became physical with her and the latter says that she lost a friend in the previous task and daughter in this task. Ravi tries to talk to Anne but Maanas stops him.

Kajal is seen suggesting Sunny and Maanas to do something tonight regarding the task. Sunny is seen saying to Maanas that Ravi is a criminal minded person. Anne claims that she doesn't want to be in the kitchen team anymore and she doesn't want to eat anything. Anne approaches Swetha and asks her to eat. Swetha also talks normally and asks her to eat first. Priyanka asks Maanas if she is playing the game well and the latter says yes. Priyanka breaks into tears and Maanas consoles her.

Kajal is seen talking to Siri. She says that she wants to recheck the toys at the end again as Ravi's team is damaging others' toys. Siri asks will he accept and Kajal boasts that Sanchalak's decision is the final one. The next day started with the housemates dancing to 'Boochade' song. Sunny takes the material before crossing the line. Siri tries to take some and Sunny screams at her. He claims that the other team members are also taking.

Kajal says that she will recheck all the okayed toys again. Swetha brings the toys. Siri and Sunny get into a heated argument. Siri demands an apology and Sunny says that he won't. Kajal says that as Sunny took the material before it crossed the line, they cannot stand in front. Priya says that it is unfair and why the Sanchalaks didn't react when the same happened before. Priya gets into a heated argument with Siri and Kajal.

Kajal and Sunny argue about the material Sunny found under the belt. Priya steals the material. Viswa and some housemates try to snatch them from her but fail. Siri claims that she wants to become a captaincy contender. Sreeram offers that he wants to collaborate with Ravi's team. Ravi also accepts and says that then the yellow team will be out. Shannu says to Siri that he doesn't want to become captain. Ravi asks Shannu to join Sreeram and him but Shannu rejects it.