Bigg Boss Telugu season 5: Starting in July?

Bigg Boss Telugu is one of the popular reality shows in Telugu. The season 5 is going to begin soon and the team is said to have started the work on the same. The team is already in talks with some of the actors in the industry. This time, the team wanted to get more female actors on board.

Unlike the last time, the TV show will start in June, says the reports. Most likely, the show will get confirmed by next month. Last year, the show began in September, because of the pandemic. Abhijeeth emerged as the winner of the fourth season of the TV show.

For the third time, Nagarjuna Akkineni is going to host the TV show. The TV show is registering good TRP ratings each and every year. The viewership of the channel from time to time. Let us hope that the official announcement of the same will come out soon.