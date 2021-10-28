Bigg Boss Telugu: Shanmukh becomes the new captain

Bigg Boss Telugu TV show is currently in the eighth week. The TV show is creating a unique interest among the audiences already. The eighth week's nominations episode along with the captaincy task has created enough buzz. Now, there are reports that Shanmukh has become the new captain of the house.



Going by the sources, Shanmukh won the captaincy task by defeating all the other 5 inmates. Sunny, Sreeram, Maanas, Anee, and Siri are the captaincy contenders during the task.



The task is that all the inmates will have to protect a gunny bag filled with beans. The inmate whose bag will stay intact will become the house captain. During the task, the inmates can fight with each other and destroy one another's bags.



This is the first time that Shanmukh has become the captain of the Bigg Boss house.

