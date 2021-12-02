Bigg Boss Telugu: Siri & Shanmukh bring Ravi into the game!

Anchor Ravi is the most popular contestant in the fifth season of the Bigg Boss TV show. However, he is eliminated and it came as a shock to everyone. Shanmukh and Siri too nominated Ravi to send him out of the house but surprisingly, they claim to be missing him in the house and also mentioned that they are playing on his behalf.



This happened during the Ticket to Finale task's first challenge. When the inmates are asked to stand in the ice cubes, both Siri and Shanmukh said that they won't give up on the game and will be playing on Ravi's behalf. They created a scene as if Maanas, Sunny, and Kajal are cornering them.



Later, Maanas and Sunny discussed the same. They pointed out that Siri and Shanmukh also nominated Ravi and they wanted him to be eliminated but now, staging a drama that they are missing him.