Bigg Boss 5 Telugu: Sreeram admits that he misses Hamida!

We already knew that Indian Idol winner Sreerama Chandra is currently in the Bigg Boss house. The popular singer became the first finalist of Bigg Boss 5.

Now, the season is going to come to an end in a couple of days with 5 contestants including Sreeram in the Bigg Boss house. During a task, Bigg Boss asked the housemates to reveal share sweet memories in the Bigg Boss house. All the housemates have shared their memorable incidents in the Bigg Boss house. While talking, Sreeram said that he might not have become a lone ranger if Hamida is there with him in the house. He said that he never admitted it but he misses Hamida so much. Before getting eliminated, Sreeram and Hamida got close but got evicted from the house in the early weeks itself.

After that, Sreeramachandra have become friends with Ravi, Anne, Vishwa etc but all of them also got evicted making Sreeram a lone ranger in the Bigg Boss house.