Bigg Boss Telugu: Sreeram's friends leaving the TV show

Sreerama Chandra is one of the top contestants in the Bigg Boss house in the fifth season. He is playing his game extremely well and is also helping others. Sreeram was with everyone in the initial stages but finally, he formed a group with Vishwa, Lobo, Anee, and Ravi. Surprisingly, all of them started quitting the show one by one.

The latest reports on social media say that Sreeram's friends are leaving the show one by one. Starting from Lobo, all the others are evicted in the most shocking manner.

Lobo's elimination is predictable but the eviction of Vishwa, Anee, and Ravi comes as a big shock. No one expected that Anee would be out last week and Ravi would be eliminated this week.

Now, there remains a big question if Sriram will be in the top 5 or not.