Bigg Boss Telugu: Sunny as captain, Kajal as Ration manager

Bigg Boss TV show is impressing the TV audiences big time. Nagarjuna Akkineni is the TV host. The show has currently 13 contestants. The captaincy task took place in an interesting manner. Sunny, Maanas, Ravi, Kajal, and Vishwa took part in the captaincy.

It was a Balloon's task and the five contestants will have to carry a balloon. The contestant whose balloon will get burst will be out of the game. The contestant whose balloon stays in tack becomes the captain of the Bigg Boss house.

By the end of the task, Sunny has his balloon intact and he has become the new captain of the house. It has been a dream for Sunny to become the house captain as he wants to wear a Captain America t-shirt.

With Sunny becoming the house captain, RJ Kajal has become the Ration manager.