Bigg Boss Telugu 4: Swathi Deekshith entered the Bigg Boss house!

Bigg Boss Telugu 4: As we have already informed, Swathi Deekshith is the new contestant in Bigg Boss house. Swathi Deekshith entered the house on Friday episode. Swathi Deekshith is a model turned actress who has been waiting to enter the house. She completed the 15 day quarantine period recently and waited to enter the house.

Swathi Deekshith's entry has come up in a grand manner. Butta Bomma song was played when she came into the house. All the housemates have come to the garden area to welcome Swathi. All of them danced and they took Swathi into the house.



Swathi Deekshith might surely be in the Bigg Boss house, for more than three weeks. We have to see if she can do anything extraordinary in the hosue to woo the audiences.

