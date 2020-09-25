Bigg Boss Telugu: Team Robots wins in Ukku Hrudayam task

Bigg Boss assigned to the housemates during the third week in the house. It is an important task and Bigg Boss divided the inmates into two teams, as Robots and Humans. Interestingly, Robots won the task over Humans. Ukku hrudayam is the task thatassigned to the housemates during the third week in the house. It is an important task and Bigg Boss divided the inmates into two teams, as Robots and Humans. Interestingly, Robots won the task over Humans.

Abhijeet and Gangavva were alive by the time the task came to an end. Ariyana, Devi, Lasya, Harika, Kumar and Avinash were out of the game by then. Bigg Boss appreciated the team Robots and also complimented team Humans for playing the task well.

Also, from team Robots, Gangavva, Abhijeet, Avinash and Harika stood as the best performers. At the same time, Noel stood as the worst performer in the tasl. The task did create a lot of curiosity and interest among the audiences during the third week. Let us hope that similar tasks will be assigned in the coming weeks to entertain the audiences.