Bigg Boss Telugu:'Ringulo Rangu' captaincy task

Ariyana served as the Bigg Boss house captain from last week. It is now time for her to give her captaincy badge to someone else. Bigg Boss gave 'Ringulo Rangu' captaincy task to the housemates this week.

We already knew that Amma Rajashekar, Harika, and Ariyana are participating in the captaincy task this week. All the three will stand in a ring with blindfolds. The trio will have bells tied on their hands. By listening to the bell sounds, the trio should try and apply color on others' shirts. Sohel is the Sanchalak. The housemates with less color on their shirt will win the task. Harika received some tips from Akhil and Abhijeet whereas Amma got some tips from Sohel, Mehboob, and Avinash. Amma Rajashekar won the task and has finally become the new house captain. Ariyana, Avinash, Amma, Sohel, and Mehboob celebrated his victory by dancing.

Amma Rajashekar is in nominations this week. We have to wait and see if he will get eliminated this week or will survive the eliminations and stay in the Bigg Boss house.