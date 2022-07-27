Bimbisara Release Trailer: Kalyan Ram Looks Terrific As A Ruthless King

These days the actors and makers are finding out unique ways to keep up the buzz on their upcoming movies. Earlier, only trailers, teasers and first look posters were used to create noise on social media. Nowadays, the makers are also treating the netizens by dropping promos, first glimpses and a lot more. Even Kalyan Ram is also following the same formula. He already dropped the trailer of his new movie Bimbisara a couple of days ago, but now, he once again surprised his fans by sharing the release trailer on social media…

Kalyan ram shared the release trailer of Bimbisara movie on his Twitter page… Take a look!

Along with sharing the trailer, he also wrote, "My most ambitious film till date. Thank you for launching the #Bimbisara Release Trailer Nanna @tarak9999 - https://youtu.be/aosg9hapID4 #BimbisaraOnAugust5th @DirVassishta @CatherineTresa1 @iamsamyuktha_".

Going with the release trailer, Kalyan Ram is introduced as a ruthless king Bimbisara and he decides to extend his kingdom by hook or crook. A few glimpses of his war sequences are also shown. But suddenly makers showcased the present era of the trailer and made Kalyan Ram look in a modish avatar. He remembers his past birth and tries to take revenge on the antagonist! On the whole the trailer looked promising and raised the expectations on the movie.

Kalyan Ram's brother Junior NTR released this new trailer on his Twitter page and wished the whole team on this special occasion. "Another peek in to the grand world of #Bimbisara. A big screen experience awaits you on August 5th. https://youtu.be/aosg9hapID4 #BimbisaraOnAugust5th".

Tollywood glam dolls Catherine Tresa and Samyuktha Menon are the lead actresses in this periodic movie. Being a Mallidi Vashist debut directorial, Bimbisara is being produced by Kalyan Ram itself under his home banner NTR Arts. This movie also has Warina Hussain, Brahmaji, Prakash Raj and Ayyappa P. Sharma, Vennela Kishore and Srinivasa Reddy. Coming to the music department, ace lyricist Ramajogaiah Sastry penned the lyrics for the songs.

Bimbisara movie is all set to hit the big screens on 5th August, 2022…