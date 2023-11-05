Blockbuster response for 'Ma Oori Polimera 2' makes us forget our hardships: Makers

'Ma Oori Polimera 2', the sequel to 'Ma Oori Polimera', is directed by Dr. Anil Vishwanath. Satyam Rajesh and Kamakshi Bhaskarlar have played leading roles in it. The thriller hit the screens this Friday. Produced by Gowr Kriesna, the film was released worldwide by renowned distributor Vamsi Nandipati. Right after its morning shows on November 3, the movie has continued to receive a blockbuster response from the audience. To celebrate the huge response, the unit of the latest Box Office release today organized a 'Thank You' meet.

Successful producer Bunny Vasu, who attended the event, said, "The main reason why I am here today is because of my belief in the film. Vamsi and the producer worked hard for this film. These two individuals are the reason why this movie has had such a big release. We are very happy that this film has met with great success. So much so, the success makes us forget our difficulty in planning the release date and time for days on end. Satyam Rajesh and Kamakshi have done justice to their characters. All the actors have acted very well."

Vamsi Nandipati garu thanked Bunny Vasu and said, "As he said, all the hardships we have been going through for the past three days pale in comparison to the success we have tasted. I would like to thank my father, my family, my friends and especially Bunny Vasu who encouraged me so much."

Producer Gowr Kriesna said, "Today, we are very satisfied after the success of this film, in which we have always had a strong belief. I thank Vamsi Nandipati who encouraged us from the beginning and Bunny Vasu who supported us."

Director Anil Vishwanath said that it makes him delighted that this film has achieved such a great success. "I would like to express my special thanks to our producer who has been our strongest support. I also thank Vamsi Nandipati and Bunny Vasu who believed in us"

Heroine Kamakshi said that she is very happy after learning about the collections at the box office. She extended special thanks to Vamsi Nandipati, the production team, Bunny Vasu and the media.

Hero Satyam Rajesh said that 'Polimera 1' was released on OTT as a short film and that 'Polimera 2' has been a grand theatrical release. "I know how hard Vamsi and our producer have worked for the release of this film. Also, Bunny Vasu, who has been my friend for many years, is also supporting this film. I am glad to be here today," Rajesh said.