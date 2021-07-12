Bobby opens up on Chiranjeevi's next

KS Ravindra aka Bobby's recently released 'Venky Mama' has failed to live up to the expectations but the director gave a big shocker by bagging an opportunity to direct Megastar Chiranjeevi.

Recently, while talking about the same, the director said, "I am the biggest fan of Chiru. When I was a student, we used to buy his audio cassettes and dance. Now, I am doing a film with him and am making him listen to the songs. It is like a dream come true. As soon as 'Acharya' and 'Lucifer' get wrapped up, we will kickstart our project,".

The director is currently busy with the script work of the project. As soon as Chiranjeevi wraps up his two projects, he will take Bobby's film on to the floors.

Chiranjeevi also signed a film with Meher Ramesh, which is expected to hit the floors next year.