Boldest role for Samantha in her career

Samantha Akkineni has been picking up bold and performance-oriented roles lately. The actress who starred in movies like 'Majili', 'Oh Baby' recently is all set to get into the digital platform with The Family Man Season 2.

Samantha is going to play the role of the LTTE terrorist in the series and will sport a deglamorous look in the film. The Family Man Season 2 is all set to premiere on Amazon Prime very soon. Raj and DK helmed this project. They said that Sam played a boldest role in her career in this series and they believe that the movie will become a game changer for her career. Samantha is going to have villainous shades in her role.

Starring Manoj Bajpayee and Priyamani, 'The Family Man' is a thriller web series that ended with a cliffhanger ending. The expectations on the upcoming season 2 are already high.