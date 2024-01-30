Bollywood Actor Arbaaz Khan roped in for Ganga Entertainments - Ashwin Babu film

Young Hero Ashwin Babu's new film with producer Maheshwar Reddy is directed by debutant Apsar as Ganga Entertainments Production no.1.

While the movie is already on sets, Bollywood actor Arbaaz Khan of Megastar Chiranjeevi's 'Jai Chiranjeeva' fame is onboard to play a key role in the movie. He is going to join the new schedule today. He's last seen opposite Mollywood Superstar Mohan Lal's 'Big Brother'. He is very excited about his comeback to Telugu with a crucial role in Ganga Entertainments - Ashwin Babu's movie.

Film producer Maheshwar Reddy recently said that the film is being made with a very different story. "This is a new-age movie made with a peculiar story and screenplay. We're happy to associate with Arbaaz Khan garu in the first production of our Ganga Entertainments banner. He plays a very crucial role in the film and joins the sets today. Many talented actors and technicians are a part of our film. We shall reveal more details soon," he said.

Digangana Suryavanshi is playing the female lead beside Ashwin Babu and Hyper Adi will play a prominent role in this movie. Dasaradhi Shivendra, the sensational cinematographer of 'HanuMan' and 'Mangalavaaram' is on board for this.

Cast:

Ashwin Babu, Digangana Suryavanshi, Hyper Adi, Tamil Actor Sai Dheena & others.

Crew

Editor: Chhota K Prasad Production Designer: Sahi Suresh (Kartikeya 2 fame)

Music Director: Vikas Badisa

Director of Photography: Dasaradhi Shivendra (Hanuman, Mangalavaaram fame)

PRO: Naidu Surendra Kumar - Phani Kandukuri (Beyond Media)

Producer: Maheshwar Reddy Mooli

Story, Screenplay, Direction: Apsar