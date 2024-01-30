Live
- Rs 1500cr sanctioned for infrastructure development in Gurugram
- L&T clocks 15% increase in Q3 net profit at Rs 2,947cr
- Leprosy Day 2024: History, significance, early signs, symptoms and diagnosis
- Padma Vibhushan Chiranjeevi honours Padma Awardees
- Mauni Amavasya: Check Date, Auspicious Timings And Rituals
- All education-related cases in Calcutta HC shifted from Justice Gangopadhyay’s bench
- Two brothers, considered big fish in drugs trade, held in Punjab
- No relief from bad air quality, AQI at 'severe' levels at several stations in Delhi
- 'Mechanic' that are useful to society: Minister Komatireddy Venkatareddy
- After Maratha quotas, Jarange-Patil eyes reservation for Muslims, Dhangars
Just In
Bollywood Actor Arbaaz Khan roped in for Ganga Entertainments - Ashwin Babu film
Young Hero Ashwin Babu's new film with producer Maheshwar Reddy is directed by debutant Apsar as Ganga Entertainments Production no.1.
Young Hero Ashwin Babu's new film with producer Maheshwar Reddy is directed by debutant Apsar as Ganga Entertainments Production no.1.
While the movie is already on sets, Bollywood actor Arbaaz Khan of Megastar Chiranjeevi's 'Jai Chiranjeeva' fame is onboard to play a key role in the movie. He is going to join the new schedule today. He's last seen opposite Mollywood Superstar Mohan Lal's 'Big Brother'. He is very excited about his comeback to Telugu with a crucial role in Ganga Entertainments - Ashwin Babu's movie.
Film producer Maheshwar Reddy recently said that the film is being made with a very different story. "This is a new-age movie made with a peculiar story and screenplay. We're happy to associate with Arbaaz Khan garu in the first production of our Ganga Entertainments banner. He plays a very crucial role in the film and joins the sets today. Many talented actors and technicians are a part of our film. We shall reveal more details soon," he said.
Digangana Suryavanshi is playing the female lead beside Ashwin Babu and Hyper Adi will play a prominent role in this movie. Dasaradhi Shivendra, the sensational cinematographer of 'HanuMan' and 'Mangalavaaram' is on board for this.
Cast:
Ashwin Babu, Digangana Suryavanshi, Hyper Adi, Tamil Actor Sai Dheena & others.
Crew
Editor: Chhota K Prasad Production Designer: Sahi Suresh (Kartikeya 2 fame)
Music Director: Vikas Badisa
Director of Photography: Dasaradhi Shivendra (Hanuman, Mangalavaaram fame)
PRO: Naidu Surendra Kumar - Phani Kandukuri (Beyond Media)
Producer: Maheshwar Reddy Mooli
Story, Screenplay, Direction: Apsar