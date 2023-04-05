Box Office Clash: Ravi Teja's 'Ravanasura' Takes on Kiran Abbavaram's 'Meter'

In April 2023, there will be multiple film releases, and two of them are set to compete at the box office on April 7th.

One of the films is "Ravanasura," featuring popular actor Ravi Teja. With two recent hits, "Dhamaka" and "Waltair Veerayya," Ravi Teja's film is expected to draw the most viewers. In "Ravanasura," he plays a lawyer in a thriller movie that also features five heroines: Anu Emmanuel, Pujitha Ponnada, Megha Akash, Daksha Nagarkar, and Faria Abdullah.

Although the film's promotion has only recently started, it is still expected to be a major success.

The other film set for release on the same day is called "Meter" and stars Kiran Abbavaram, a promising new actor. Produced by leading production house Mythri Movie Makers, "Meter" is an all-out masala film that Abbavaram has been heavily promoting himself.