Box-Office Report: Paagal 3-days collections

Young hero Vishwaksen is currently busy enjoying the success of his latest film Paagal. The film has already created an interesting buzz in the film industry. The response to the film is negative but the makers claimed that the film is a big hit already.

The film completed 3 days of theatrical run at the box office. The actor claimed that the film will revive the theatrical business in Telangana and Andhra Pradesh. However, we hear that the collections are utterly disappointed. Producer Dil Raju wanted the film to release at a later point of time but Vishwaksen wanted it to release now.



The collections are poor during the weekend and the trade is expecting a drastic fall in the film's collections at the box office. Vishwak Sen and Nivetha Pethuraj played the lead in this silly love story.



We have to see if the film can hold the curiosity of the audiences.

