‘Bro’ first single to be out today

Powerstar Pawan Kalyan and Supreme Hero Sai Dharam Tej’s “Bro” is just three weeks away from its theatrical release. The teaser has produced the desired result, and fans are highly impressed with the swag and attitude of Pawan Kalyan. Samuthirakani is directing this fantasy comedy-drama.
As the release date is fast approaching, the makers decided to begin the musical promotions. It has been announced the first single, “My Dear Markandeya,” will be coming out today at 4:05 PM. The makers assure that it is a foot-tapping dance number. Priya Prakash Varrier, Ketika Sharma, Brahmanandam, Rohini Molleti, Subbaraju, Tanikella Bharani, and Raja Chembolu are playing vital roles. TG Vishwa Prasad is bankrolling “Bro” under the banners of Zee Studios and People Media Factory.