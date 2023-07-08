  • Menu
Trending :

Live

Home  > Entertainment > Tollywood

‘Bro’ first single to be out today

‘Bro’ first single to be out today
x
Highlights

Powerstar Pawan Kalyan and Supreme Hero Sai Dharam Tej’s “Bro” is just three weeks away from its theatrical release. The teaser has produced the...

Powerstar Pawan Kalyan and Supreme Hero Sai Dharam Tej’s “Bro” is just three weeks away from its theatrical release. The teaser has produced the desired result, and fans are highly impressed with the swag and attitude of Pawan Kalyan. Samuthirakani is directing this fantasy comedy-drama.

As the release date is fast approaching, the makers decided to begin the musical promotions. It has been announced the first single, “My Dear Markandeya,” will be coming out today at 4:05 PM. The makers assure that it is a foot-tapping dance number. Priya Prakash Varrier, Ketika Sharma, Brahmanandam, Rohini Molleti, Subbaraju, Tanikella Bharani, and Raja Chembolu are playing vital roles. TG Vishwa Prasad is bankrolling “Bro” under the banners of Zee Studios and People Media Factory.


Show Full Article
Print Article
More On
Next Story
More Stories
ADVERTISEMENTS

News

Company

Entertainment

All News

© 2023 Hyderabad Media House Limited/The Hans India. All rights reserved. Powered by hocalwire.com

X
X