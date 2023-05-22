Bro: Samuthirakani Begins His Work With Sai Dharam Tej

It is all known that Tollywood’s power star Pawan Kalyan is busy with 4 movies. The frequent updates from these movies are creating noise on social media. Krish’s Hari Hara Veera Mallu is in the last stage of shooting while Harish Shankar’s Ustaad Bhagat Singh wrapped up the first schedule. Even Sujeeth’s OG also wrapped up its schedule and the shooting of his part in the Bro movie has begun a few days ago. Already the makers dropped the video of Pawan Kalyan stepping into the sets and today, director Samuthirakani shared a pic with Sai Dharam Tej and treated the mega fans…Along with sharing the pic, Samuthirakani also wrote, “Kick-starting with my #BRO”.



The pic showcases the lead actor and the filmmaker checking the script and posed to cams with all smiles.

This is a glimpse of Pawan Kalyan from the sets of the Bro movie… He received a warm welcome from the director and filmmaker and looked awesome on the first look poster with stylish appeal.

Bro movie is the remake of the Vinodhaya Sitham movie which turned into a blockbuster in Tamil. Going with the plot, it showcases how the lead actor Thambi Ramaiah aka Parasuram dies in an accident but 'Time' gives him the chance of reliving his life for three months.

Coming to the Telugu version, director Samuthirakani made necessary changes and Power Star will be holding the role akin to his character in the Gopala Gopala movie while Sai Dharam Tej will be seen in Thambi's role.

Bro movie is produced by TG Vishwa Prasad under his home banner People Media Factory in collaboration with Zee Studios. As per sources, Ketika Sharma is essaying the lead actress role and dialogues are penned by ace filmmaker Trivikram.