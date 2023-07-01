‘Bro’ teaser crosses the 30 million mark on Youtube

People Media Factory, one of the leading production houses in Telugu cinema, is joining hands with ZEE Studios for Pawan Kalyan-Sai Dharam Tej’s “Bro,” written and directed by Samuthirakani. Trivikram pens the screenplay, dialogues for the film that hits screens on July 28. The character posters, promos and the recently released teaser are already a huge hit.

The latest update is that the teaser has crossed the 30 million mark on Youtube already and is trending on top in the platform, looking set for bigger numbers every passing hour. It has also been liked by over 5 lakh users already, a one of its kind record. From Pawan Kalyan’s stylish looks to his comic timing and his combination sequences with Sai Dharam Tej, the music and the cinematography, fans have fallen in love with every element of the teaser.

Right in the beginning of the teaser, the closeups of Pawan Kalyan in his ‘Tammudu’ avatar, dressed like a coolie, with a red towel wrapped around his shirt and how he stylishly holds a tea glass, with a toothpick in his mouth, it presents a vintage version of the star. The fact that Pawan Kalyan displays the same ease and enthusiasm of “Tammudu” in Bro has surprised one and all.

The star is seen wearing a series of modern outfits, donning shades, an ‘om’ locket, smiling with a sense of divinity, holding a guitar and even shaking a leg at a pub. His dialogue modulation from ‘Kaalam mee gadiyaraniki andani indrajalam’ to ‘cinemalu ekkuva chustaventra nuvvu’ is a delight to watch.

Equally impressive is Pawan Kalyan’s on-screen camaraderie with Sai Dharam Tej, with whom he’s appearing for the first time on the big screen.Sai Dharam Tej reacts innocently, sometimes playfully to Pawan Kalyan’s dialogues and mannerisms and his apt expressions where he says ‘nenu chinna pilladni bro’ are one of the major highlights of the teaser.

Trivikram dialogues, like always, impresses both the classes and the masses, not deviating from the core concept of the film, surrounding time and also giving what fans expect from Pawan Kalyan, Sai Dharam Tej expect. Director Samuthirakani springs a surprise with how he finds a fine mix between emotion, humour and massy moments and it only increases our expectations from the film.

Composer S Thaman, yet again, has understood the pulse of the audiences so well; the score is equally massy and modern, perfectly complementing the visuals and how the teaser has been edited. The top notch cinematography, production design and other technical aspects indicate how the production house has left no stone unturned to make the film on a lavish scale.

While Pawan Kalyan plays the titular character (Bro), Sai Dharam is cast as Mark a.k.a Markandeyulu. The post-production formalities are progressing at a brisk pace. Ketika Sharma, Priya Prakash Varrier, Samuthirakani, Rohini, Rajeswari Nair, Raja, Tanikella Bharani, Vennela Kishore, Subbaraju, Prudhvi Raj, Narra Srinu, Yuva Lakshmi, Devika, Ali Reza and Surya Srinivas play other key roles. Sujith Vaasudev cranks the camera.