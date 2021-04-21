Buchi Babu gets shocking remuneration!

Tollywood: Buchi Babu Sana made his debut as a director with the film Uppena. Vaisshnav Tej and Krithi Shetty played the lead roles in the movie. The film worked well at the box-office and resulted in the film unit make big profits on it. Mythri Movie Makers produced the film and they want to do another film with Buchi Babu. If the reports are true, they are paying him a remuneration of 10 Cr.

There are reports that Jr NTR will play the lead role in the film but there is no confirmation on the same. NTR liked a concept that Buchi Babu pitched to him but a final confirmation on the same is yet to come out. If not that film, the producers want to do another film with the young director for which he is said to have received the advance as well.

The complete details of the project will come out soon.