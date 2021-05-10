Buchi Babu Sana and NTR's film to go on roll next year

Sukumar's Buchi Babu Sana who recently marked his directorial debut with 'Uppena' movie struck gold with his first film itself. Launching Vaishnav Tej and Krithi Shetty as actors, the film became a biggest hit at the box office.

The fans got even more excited when Buchi Babu Sana announced his next project with none other than Young Tiger NTR. Mythri Movie Makers is on board to bankroll this project. As per the latest reports, the shooting of the film will take off by July or later next year. We already knew that NTR is currently busy with his upcoming movie 'RRR' under the direction of Rajamouli. After wrapping up this project, NTR will join hands with Koratala Shiva and will be busy with this project till June next year. After wrapping up #NTR30, Tarak will take Buchi Babu's movie on to roll.

Meanwhile, Buchi Babu is going to complete the script as well as the post-production works of the movie. Rumors are rife that the movie is going to be a sports drama. More details regarding the project are still awaited.