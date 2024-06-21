Live
- Delhi court cited lack of direct evidence by ED for grant of bail to CM Kejriwal
- International Yoga Day Celebrations
- NEET exam row: MP Congress stages protest in Bhopal
- BJP Workers In West Bengal Seek Shelter Amid Fears Of Trinamool Congress Attacks
- New Law To Combat Exam Paper Leaks And Solver Gangs In Uttar Pradesh
- Delhi High Court Halts Release Of Arvind Kejriwal In Money Laundering Case
- Markets end lower on profit booking, Adani Ports jump before Sensex inclusion
- ‘Bujji Meka’ from ‘Pottel’ is a melodious number
- Rakul, Jackkysets couple goals on International Yoga Day
- South Korea summons Russian envoy to protest new treaty with North Korea
Just In
‘Bujji Meka’ from ‘Pottel’ is a melodious number
The makers of the upcoming rural drama "Pottel," featuring young actors Yuva Chandra Krishna and Ananya Nagalla, have released the film's fourth song titled "Bujji Meka."
The makers of the upcoming rural drama "Pottel," featuring young actors Yuva Chandra Krishna and Ananya Nagalla, have released the film's fourth song titled "Bujji Meka." Composed by Shekar Chandra, with lyrics by the esteemed Kasarla Shyam and vocals by "Naatu Naatu" fame Kaala Bhairava, the song has quickly garnered attention.
"Bujji Meka" is a soul-stirring number that stands out with Shekar Chandra’s melodious composition, Kaala Bhairava’s soulful rendition, and Kasarla Shyam’s poignant, rustic lyrics. The song beautifully captures the essence of rural life, showcasing innocent characters against the backdrop of picturesque locales, adding to its authenticity and charm.
"Pottel," written and directed by Sahit Mothkhuri, promises a fresh and honest narrative. The film is produced by Nishank Reddy Kudithi and Suresh Kumar Sadige. The anticipation is building as the makers plan to release the movie in cinemas very soon.