‘Bujji Meka’ from ‘Pottel’ is a melodious number

The makers of the upcoming rural drama "Pottel," featuring young actors Yuva Chandra Krishna and Ananya Nagalla, have released the film's fourth song titled "Bujji Meka." Composed by Shekar Chandra, with lyrics by the esteemed Kasarla Shyam and vocals by "Naatu Naatu" fame Kaala Bhairava, the song has quickly garnered attention.

"Bujji Meka" is a soul-stirring number that stands out with Shekar Chandra’s melodious composition, Kaala Bhairava’s soulful rendition, and Kasarla Shyam’s poignant, rustic lyrics. The song beautifully captures the essence of rural life, showcasing innocent characters against the backdrop of picturesque locales, adding to its authenticity and charm.

"Pottel," written and directed by Sahit Mothkhuri, promises a fresh and honest narrative. The film is produced by Nishank Reddy Kudithi and Suresh Kumar Sadige. The anticipation is building as the makers plan to release the movie in cinemas very soon.