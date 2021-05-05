Bunch of movies in line for Vaishnav Tej

Supreme Star Sai Dharam Tej's younger brother Panja Vaishnav Tej recently marked his debut as a lead actor with Buchi Babu Sana's directorial debut, 'Uppena'.

Touted to be a romantic love story featuring Krithi Shetty as the female lead, the movie became a blockbuster giving a solid debut to both Vaishnav Tej and Kriti Shetty. Even before the release of this film, Vaishnav Tej has wrapped the shooting of his next movie under the direction of Krish with Rakul Preet as the female lead. The fans are eagerly waiting for the release of this movie. The young hero has signed his next film with director Gireesaaya of Arjun Reddy Tamil remake Aditya Varma movie. The shooting of the film also got started last month but got halted because of the second wave of coronavirus. On the other hand, an assistant director who worked under Sukumar also announced a movie with Vaishnav Tej and Akkineni Nagarjuna is bankrolling this project.

Now, 'Chalo' and 'Bheeshma' fame Venky Kudumula is also in plans to do a movie with Vaishnav Tej. So, just with the success of his debut movie, Vaishnav Tej became one of the busiest heroes in Tollywood.