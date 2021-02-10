Burning Star Sampoornesh Babu's 'Bazar Rowdy' Motion Poster Is Out

The Burning Star of Tollywood Sampoornesh Babu is once again ready to tickle the ribs with his ultimate comedy timing… The motion poster of his upcoming movie 'Bazar Rowdy' is out. He dropped this video on his Twitter page and shared it with all his fans.





Wait is over....Here is the Motion poster of my next film #BazarRowdy #Sampoo5 https://t.co/JA5MLs6e7e — Sampoornesh Babu (@sampoornesh) February 10, 2021

Sampoornesh Babu retweeted Tollywood's PR BA Raju's post and shared the motion poster of 'Bazar Rowdy' movie. The video starts off with showing off Hyderabad's famous tourist spot 'Charminar' and Metro train. Then the plot shifts to Rasoolpura where a few rowdies are seen fighting on the streets. Then comes Sampoornesh Babu who is seen smoking and lying down on a thread cot.

Bazar Rowdy movie is Sampoornesh Babu's 5th movie and is being directed by Vasantha Nageswara Rao. This movie is bankrolled by Sandireddy Srinivasa Rao under KS Creations banner. According to the sources, Naginidu, Shayaji Shinde, Prithvi, Shafi, Samir, Manichandan, Naveen, Katti Mahesh and Padmavati will be seen in important roles.

The music department will be handled by Sai Karthik while cinematography is being done by A. Vijay Kumar.