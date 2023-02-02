Buttabomma Brings Joyful Entertainment

The movie "Butta Bomma" features Anikha Surendran, Arjun Das, and Surya Vashishta as the lead actors and is produced by Sitara Entertainments in collaboration with Fortune Four Cinemas. The film is directed by Shourie Chandrasekhar Ramesh and produced by Suryadevara Nagavanshi and Sai Saujanya. It is set to release on the 4th of this month.

In a recent interview, the director, Shourie Chandrasekhar Ramesh, spoke about the film and its features. He previously worked on the film "School" with the Varma Corporation and has worked with director Sukumar on films such as "Jagadam" and "Pushpa". During the lockdown, he saw the movie "Kappela" and felt that it could be remade into a story suitable for their tastes. He approached Sitara Entertainments and was given the opportunity to direct the remake of the film.



The movie follows a single concept throughout and has received praise from producer Chinababu and director Trivikram who both watched it and deemed it good. In the first half of the film, key scenes with elements of comedy and emotions have been created. The director plans to direct his next film in the action genre.



"Butta Bomma" promises to be a visually appealing and entertaining film that will keep audiences engaged throughout. With talented actors and a dedicated director, the movie is sure to create a positive impact and make a mark in the industry.

