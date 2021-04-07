Buzz: Akhil's next titled Agent?

Tollywood: Akhil Akkineni is coming up with his next film, in the direction of Surender Reddy. It is the young hero's 5th film in Telugu. The film unit is gearing up to release the first look soon. Interestingly, the actor is playing an intense role in the film. The buzz is that the film is titled Agent.

The film unit did not reveal the details of the film's title yet. The makers are doing this film with a big budget, on a grand scale. Since Akhil's first three films flopped at the box-office, the makers are taking extra care to make sure Akhil gains a mass-action hero image with this film.

The film's shoot will begin this year itself. Akhil will romance a new heroine in the project. Anil Sunkara is the film's producer. The complete cast and crew details of the project will come out soon.

On the other hand, Akhil has 'Most Eligible Bachelor' on hand.