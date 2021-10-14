Buzz: Britney Spears for Lucifer remake 'Godfather'?

Megastar Chiranjeevi is currently busy with a series of interesting films. One of the films is Acharya, under the direction of Siva Koratala, which will release next year. The actor will also be seen in the remake of the Malayalam film Lucifer. Titled Godfather, the film is directed by Mohan Raja.

As per the latest speculations in the movie industry, the makers are planning to rope in Hollywood's pop sensation Britney Spears to croon a racy song for Chiranjeevi. Music director Thaman is leaving no stone unturned to make the film's audio album special and spectacular.

As of now, there is no official confirmation on this latest development. On the other hand, the film will also feature Salman Khan in a special cameo. The official confirmation of the development will be out soon.