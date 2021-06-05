Buzz: Varun Tej replaces Satyadev in Lucifer remake?

Megastar Chiranjeevi is all set to reprise Mohanlal's role in the official remake of Malayalam hit film Lucifer. The project is interesting in many ways. Mohan Raja of Hanuman Junction fame is the film's director. There are reports doing rounds in the media that Varun Tej has been approached to play a key role in the film.

Tovino Thomas plays a key role in the film in the original. Initially, Satyadev's name did rounds for the character. Now, we hear that Varun Tej will play the role. There is no reason for why Satyadev is not doing the film but there is no official confirmation on these new developments.

Directed by Mohan Raja, the film is produced by NV Prasad. Lakshmi Bhupala is the writer. Thaman is the music director of the movie. More details on the film will be out soon.