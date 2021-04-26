Buzz: Vijay Devarakonda rejects Koratala's proposal!

Tollywood: Vijay Devarakonda is one of the star heroes in the Telugu film industry right now. A lot of directors are waiting to work with the star hero. The actor is currently busy with Puri Jagannath's Liger. After this, Vijay might do a film for Mythri Movie Makers. Shiva Nirvana is in talks to do the film.

The recent buzz in Tollywood film circles reveals us that Vijay Devarakonda has rejected a proposal that is brought forward by Koratala Siva. Siva wanted to help his friends who turned producers with the Yuva Sudha Creations banner. He roped in Venky Kudumula to direct a film and wanted Vijay to play the lead role.

The reports reveal us that Vijay Devarakonda has rejected the proposal saying that he is currently busy and not able to allocate dates for any new project. The buzz is that the director did not expect this from the star hero. However, there is no confirmation on the same.