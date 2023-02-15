Can Dhanush magic work in Telugu with Sir?

Dhanush's previous hit VIP made a mark in Telugu cinema, but he has not had many notable blockbusters in the Telugu states since then. However, he is now all set to make his Telugu debut with his upcoming bilingual movie, Sir.

Sir is a period social drama that features Dhanush in an intriguing role. The renowned actor even came to Hyderabad to address the Telugu media and will also participate in the film's pre-release event today.



It is apparent that Dhanush is putting in efforts to establish himself in the Telugu film industry, and the success of Sir will play a significant role in this endeavor. A positive reception for the film could potentially signal a successful start for Dhanush's Telugu career.



Directed by Venky Atluri, Sir is scheduled for release on February 17th.

