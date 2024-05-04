Celebrating the legacy of Dasari Narayana Rao

The Telugu Film Directors Association marked the birth anniversary of the legendary filmmaker Dasari Narayana Rao with grandeur and reverence. Esteemed personalities from the film industry gathered at the Hyderabad Film Chamber to pay homage to the iconic director's contributions.

Directors Association President Veera Shankar emphasized Dasari's pivotal role in addressing industry issues, extending his influence beyond the Directors' Association to various film trade unions. Notably, 151 directors were honored on the occasion of Dasari's 151st film.

During the commemorative event, it was announced that Director's Day celebrations would take place on May 19 at Hyderabad's LB Stadium. This decision stems from the suggestion of Kalathapaswi K Vishwanath, underscoring the profound bond between the two esteemed directors.

The gathering witnessed heartfelt tributes and reflections on Dasari's unparalleled legacy. Prominent figures, including Producer Damodara Prasad and Director Gopichand Malineni, shared anecdotes illustrating Dasari's benevolence and far-reaching impact on the industry.

The forthcoming Director's Day event aims to celebrate the filmmaking community's camaraderie and honor Dasari's enduring legacy. With unwavering support from industry stalwarts and enthusiastic participation from directors, the event promises to be a fitting tribute to the visionary filmmaker.