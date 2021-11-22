Censor completed for 'Akhanda'

Nandamuri fans are eagerly waiting for the much-awaited theatrical release of Nandamuri Balakrishna's upcoming film 'Akhanda'.

The movie marks the third outing of Balakrishna and Boyapati after 2 blockbuster movies like 'Simha' and 'Legend'. The expectations are sky-high on this movie. According to the latest buzz, the movie recently went for the censor certification and the censor board gave a UA certificate to the film without giving many objections in the film.

It seems like the film has a runtime of 2 hours 45 minutes and Balakrishna will be seen in a dual role. Pragya Jaiswal is playing the female lead in this movie and Jagapathi Babu and Srikanth will be seen in crucial roles.

Miryala Ravinder Reddy is bankrolling this project. SS Thaman is composing tunes for this movie.