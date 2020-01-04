Trending :
Censor Feedback on Sarileru Neekevvaru

Superstar Mahesh Babu is currently working hard for his next movie Sarileru Neekevvaru.

Superstar Mahesh Babu is currently working hard for his next movie Sarileru Neekevvaru. The actor worked extremely hard to come up with an interesting film for the audience. The director Anil Ravipudi too went extra conscious and made sure things come out well for the Superstar's film. Meanwhile, we have come to know the fact that the censor team enjoyed the movie thoroughly.

The film unit got awarded with U/A certificate for the film and some key members of the censor group shared the feedback on the film with closed sources. Apparently, the first half offers a big entertainment while the second half of the movie takes the audiences on an emotional as well as entertainment ride.

As of now, the film unit is still working on the final technical corrections and the promotions will begin in a couple of days.

