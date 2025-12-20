Banjara Hills bastis get civic boost as Mayor reviews projects

Hyderabad: Greater Hyderabad Municipal Corporation Mayor Gadwal Vijayalakshmi on Friday undertook an extensive tour of bastis in the Banjara Hills Division to review the progress of ongoing civic works. The inspection covered CC roads, drinking water pipelines and sewerage-related projects taken up at an estimated cost of Rs 10 crore.

During her visit to NBT Nagar, Uday Nagar, Ambedkar Nagar, Sriram Nagar, Prem Nagar, Khaja Nagar and Bola Nagar, the Mayor interacted with residents and enquired about local issues. Officials were directed to expedite completion of the remaining works, many of which have already reached their final stages within 20 days of the foundation laying.

Residents expressed satisfaction at the pace of execution and conveyed their appreciation to the Mayor for prioritising speedy completion. Vijayalakshmi further assured that pending works worth Rs 2 crore in the division would also be taken up without delay.

Parents at NBT Nagar highlighted the difficulties faced by Anganwadi Centre–2, which is currently functioning in a cramped rented room. Concerns were raised about children’s health and safety. Responding to these, the Mayor assured that steps would be initiated to construct a permanent building for the centre once suitable government land is identified.

She added that discussions would be held with the District Collector to facilitate the process, emphasising that the decision would be taken keeping in mind the welfare of children.