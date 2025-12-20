GHMC turns garbage hotspots into vibrant public spaces

Hyderabad: In a fresh push to eliminate Garbage Vulnerable Points (GVPs) across the city, the Greater Hyderabad Municipal Corporation (GHMC) has adopted an innovative approach by transforming these spots into vibrant public spaces through a creative Information, Education and Communication (IEC) initiative.

According to GHMC officials, over 2,500 GVPs have been identified citywide, with sanitation staff entrusted with maintaining cleanliness at these locations.

As part of the initiative, a series of measures have been rolled out, including an extensive IEC campaign, installation of litter bins at select commercial establishments, and the imposition of penalties on businesses found littering public spaces.

“Using the traditional art of Rangoli, these locations are being maintained as clean and colourful reminders of civic pride. The activity was carried out across all GHMC circles, encouraging citizens to protect these spaces and uphold the spirit of Swachh Hyderabad,” a senior GHMC official said.

Citizens have also been urged to use nearby dustbins and hand over waste to GHMC Swachh Autos, helping preserve the beautified spaces and sustain cleanliness efforts.

In a move to strengthen accountability, the civic body has decided to impose penalties on sanitation staff, who fail to keep their assigned GVPs garbage-free. Timings have also been fixed for garbage lifting at these vulnerable points to ensure effective implementation of the elimination plan.

On Friday, GHMC further carried forward the spirit of Swachh Survekshan 2025 by administering a Swachhta pledge across schools, streets and communities, reinforcing the message that cleanliness is not a one-time activity but a shared culture built on awareness, respect for public spaces and collective responsibility.

During the programme, sanitation officers educated residents on simple practices for maintaining a clean neighbourhood, including using designated dustbins, handing over waste daily to Swachh Autos, avoiding dumping at GVPs, keeping streets, footpaths and public spaces clean, segregating wet and dry waste at source, reducing waste, reusing wherever possible, and encouraging clean habits within the community.