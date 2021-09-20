Chaitanya to replace Vijay Deverakonda?

Director Shiva Nirvana is currently enjoying the response of the new film Tuck Jagadish. The film is currently streaming on Amazon Prime Video. Shiva Nirvana confirmed that his next film will be with Vijay Deverakonda but we hear that the project is not going to happen anytime soon.

As per the latest speculations, Vijay Deverakonda is not showing any interest to take the project forward and understanding the same, the young director is also looking at a replacement for his film.

If the reports are true, Shiva Nirvana is trying to bring Naga Chaitanya as a replacement for Vijay Deverakonda in the film. Naga Chaitanya and Shiva earlier worked together in the film Majili, which became a big hit at the box office.

If everything goes well, the film's shoot will begin next year.