Chandini Chowdary to charm audience in ‘Santhana Prapthirasthu’

Santhana Prapthirasthu, the much-anticipated family entertainer, stars Vikranth and Chandini Chowdary in the lead roles. Directed by Sanjeev Reddy, known for ABCD and the popular web series Aha Naa Pellanta, the film is being produced by Madhura Sreedhar Reddy and Nirvi Hariprasad Reddy under the banners of Mathura Entertainment and Nirvi Arts.



The movie's screenplay, crafted by Sheikh Dawood Ji—famed for Venkatadri Express and Express Raja—blends humor with emotional depth, tackling contemporary issues faced by couples. With a strong musical element, Santhana Prapthirasthu brings a fresh narrative to the screen.

In celebration of Chandini Chowdary’s birthday, a special poster was released, showcasing her character, Kalyani Oruganti, who humorously reveals her preference for a government employee over a software professional as a life partner. Kalyani's lively and determined persona is sure to charm audiences, adding to the film's engaging storyline.

The movie also touches upon the theme of childlessness, a sensitive issue faced by many couples today, while maintaining a light-hearted tone. As the regular shoot progresses, fans are eagerly awaiting this promising family entertainer, which is expected to offer a perfect mix of laughter and heartwarming moments.