UBS opens new GCC in Hyd; to add 3,000 jobs

Swiss multinational investment bank and financial services major UBS on Wednesday announced the opening of a new global capability centre (GCC) in Hyderabad, significantly expanding its India footprint and underlining its long-term commitment to the country.

With the launch of the state-of-the-art facility, UBS plans to add nearly 3,000 professionals over the next two years, strengthening its technology, operations and innovation capabilities, the company said in a release.

The new centre further cements Hyderabad’s growing reputation as a global hub for high-value financial technology, digital transformation and GCC leadership, joining a fast-expanding ecosystem of global banks and financial institutions operating from the city.

Inaugurating the facility, Telangana Minister for IT and Industries D Sridhar Babu said Hyderabad has emerged as a preferred destination for some of the world’s most respected financial institutions. UBS’s decision to deepen its presence reflects the city’s credibility as a global talent, policy and innovation hub, he said.

“The decision of UBS to establish its new centre in Hyderabad reflects the confidence global industries place in our institutional stability and progressive policy framework. We see this as a long-term partnership that strengthens the India–EU–Switzerland corridor and adds meaningful value to the global financial services landscape,” the Minister said.

Matthias Schacke, Head India Service Company and Group Operation & Technology Office India at UBS, said Hyderabad continues to be a key growth location for the bank due to its deep talent pool, robust infrastructure and strong government support.