Chatrapathi remake to release in Telugu!

Chatrapathi is one of the super hit films in Telugu. Prabhas emerged as a successful mass hero with the movie. The film is currently being remade in Hindi with Bellamkonda Sai Sreenivas in the lead. VV Vinayak is the film's director.

Interestingly, the actor is currently undergoing training in the Hindi language. Bellamkonda decided to dub for his role on his own. At the same time, we came to know that the film might have a grand release in Telugu as well. The makers are planning to release the film in Telugu along with the Hindi version as the young hero enjoys a market here in Tollywood.

Vijayendra Prasad has reworked some of the portions of the film to suit the Hindi nativity. The film unit erected a huge set for the upcoming schedule. More details about the film will be out soon.