Chavu Kaburu Challaga Trailer: TonnesOf Fun And Too Much Of Craziness

Tollywood's young actor Karthikeya is all set to entertain the audience with his upcoming movie 'ChavuKaburuChallaga'… As the release date is nearing, the makers of this flick have dropped the trailer of this comic love tale on social media…

Karthikeya also shared the trailer on his Twitter page and treats his fans with an ultimate comedy glimpse…

The trailer is all about Karthikeya trying to impress Lavanya Tripathi who is a widow. He tries to propose to her many times but due to Karthikeya's bad habits, she keeps on rejecting his proposal. This a purely raw subject where Karthikeya seems to work in 'Smasanam'.



Along with sharing this trailer, he also wrote, "Rojuubadikipoyetoduadibadilopillanichusiittapadthadu..maripodhunalesthenalasavukupoyetodu..

Even LavanyaTripathi also shares the trailer on her Twitter page and introduces 'Balaraju'…

She also wrote, "Balaraju life lo mallikaenthaimportantoheetrailer lo chuddandi

ChavuKaburuChallaga movie is directed by KoushikPegallapti, who is making his directorial debut with the film. Bunny Vas is bankrolling the movie under the GA2 Pictures banner. It will hit the big screens on 19th March 2021.



Lavanya Tripathi is enjoying the best phase of her career as her last movie 'A1 Express' which is a hockey sports drama hit the theatres today. This flick impressed all the audience and is running successfully at the box office. This movie deals with corruption and nepotism in the sports field.

A1 Express movie is directed by Dennis Jeevan Kanukolanu and has Murali Sharma and Rao Ramesh, Posani Krishna Murali, Priyadarshi, Raghu Babu and Satya in the prominent roles.